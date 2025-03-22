Dr. Nakarawa issues stern warning to officers

The Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner is reminding officers that their roles come with a heavy responsibility and if compromised will cost them everything.

Dr Jalesi Nakarawa made the statement following the dismissal of two staff members implicated in a drug-related incident.

Dr Nakarawa highlighted the importance of maintaining a professional and ethical standard, as the integrity of the FCS is dependent on the behavior and actions of its officers.

Article continues after advertisement

“So my advice to officers, do your job diligently, be professional and be an officer with integrity because that’s what we need because once their positions are compromised, I can no longer depend on them to carry out their job diligently.”

Dr Nakarawa says they are also carrying out random searches and drug testing of officers and this will continue.

He says he will ensure that there is transparency and accountability within the institution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.