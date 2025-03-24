DPM Prasad firmly stands by the Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He made the statement last night on the FBC TV program “Your Voice” when asked about what he thinks regarding calls by critics for Rabuka to resign.

Political party leaders have called for this after the government failed to obtain a 75 percent majority vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

The Deputy Prime Minister says those critics first need to get a seat in Parliament, as the Prime Minister had said earlier.

Prasad says the calls made only reflect desperation without offering solutions to issues concerning the nation.

“All you hear is statements, shooting here, shooting there, implying this, implying that, trying to use social media, and working with fakers who are based outside of the country to create this because they really do not have solutions, no credible policy solutions.”

Prasad says the two political party leaders who have been constantly calling for the PM to resign were part of the mess the coalition government is now dealing with.

He says it is a reach for the duo to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The DPM says that although Rabuka has a history of 1987, his achievement speaks volumes.

He labels Rabuka as a statesman for admitting that the 1987 Constitution is worth losing the election.

Prasad calls on the two political party leaders to have some generosity, humility, and sense of understanding, saying there is a real desire to change the 2013 Constitution.

He adds that Rabuka is a good leader for constantly reaching out to the opposition to move the nation forward.

