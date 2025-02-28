Ditoka briefed on TC Rae recovery effort

[Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka commenced a two-day visit to the Northern Division to check on government’s response to Tropical Cyclone Rae and to inspect key development projects in the area.

Alongside Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea, Ditoka was briefed by Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima on TC Rae response efforts and ongoing recovery plans for affected communities.

The discussions also covered major development programmes aimed at enhancing infrastructure and economic growth in the division.

As part of the visit, the team toured Nasealevu in Macuata and inspected the site of the new Waiqele Airport Terminal and the accommodation development currently underway at the new Damodar complex in Labasa.

During the briefing, Ditoka commended government officials for their dedication to recovery efforts and welcomed the new developments taking shape in the Northern Division.

He says the new developments will significantly contribute to the North’s economic growth and resilience.

