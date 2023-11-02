Disturbing sexual offences statistics released

A disconcerting surge in sexual offense charges last month highlighted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has raises concerns in the community as reports indicate 22 individuals facing a total of 56 counts related to sexual crimes.

In one of the cases, a 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his two-year-old and three-year-old nephews while two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were charged with the rape and sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy.

Of the 22 accused individuals, five were juveniles, shedding light on the alarming involvement of young offenders in these crimes.

Further analysis of the data reveals that 14 out of the 22 victims were under the age of 18.

Among the victims, three were male, while 19 were female.

In one instance, a 61-year-old man faced charges of rape and indecent assault against his 5-year-old granddaughter, along with charges of sexual assault involving his 29-year-old daughter-in-law.

A 64-year-old man faced a representative count of rape against his 33-year-old daughter, while a 36-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of his 10-year-old daughter.

Among the accused, a 27-year-old man faced charges of rape and indecent assault against his 15-year-old niece.

In one incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 34-year-old wife.

Another case involved a 40-year-old man charged with the rape and attempted rape of his 27-year-old de facto partner.

A 45-year-old man faced charges of rape and sexual assault against his 47-year-old de facto partner, with additional charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

One particularly distressing case involved a 55-year-old man who was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 22-year-old woman, who was under his guardianship.

Additionally, a 49-year-old man faced multiple charges, including rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man faced charges of child stealing and one count of rape involving a 4-year-old child.