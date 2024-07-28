Discussion underway on Constitution amendment

The Office of the Attorney General has revealed that they have initiated discussions with local and international lawyers regarding the amendment of the 2013 Constitution.

Attorney General Graham Leung says this, as the Supreme Court earlier said that they understand the 2013 Constitution was not the result of the type of public process that proceeds the adoption of the US Constitution, but rather the work of a group of individuals.

He claims that Fijians were compelled to accept the 2013 Constitution, even though they had the opportunity to adopt it through democracy.

Leung says the challenge is the embedded provisions on amendment of the Constitution.

“Three quarters of the registered voters of the country agreeing to the change, only then can the Constitution be changed. It would seem to be an almost impossible or insuperable difficulty, but better and much cleverer minds than mine are considering how we might be able to circumvent those provisions.”

Leung says it may seem like an almost impossible challenge, but they are deliberating how they can legally avoid the provision on the amendment of the Constitution.

The Coalition Government has often highlighted that it can achieve 75 percent of the vote in favor of the amendment of the Constitution, with the support from the nine crossbenchers in parliament.

According to the 2013 Constitution, it requires 75 percent of members of parliament to vote in favor of the amendment of the current Constitution.

It means 42 of the 55 MPs will have to approve the alteration of the Constitution.