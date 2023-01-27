Direct flights to resume between Nadi and Narita

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro (left), and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji will soon see the resumption of direct flights between Nadi and Narita, starting in April 2023.

This was the outcome of the discussion held between the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a courtesy visit yesterday.

Ambassador Fumihiro says this will also boost tourism earnings, create jobs, and open up new investment prospects for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says the number of Japanese visitors to Fiji in 2019 before the pandemic was around 15,000, compared to just 854 in 2022.

Fumihiro also states that the highest number of Japanese visitor arrivals to date was around 45,000 in 1995.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Rabuka says there is still room to increase the number of Japanese tourists to Fiji.

He says the resumption of the direct flights should also be used as an opportunity to encourage Japanese companies to invest in Fiji, in areas of the tourism industry and beyond.