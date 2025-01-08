Dialogue Fiji lauds Pryde's reinstatement

Christopher Pryde [left] and Dialogue Fiji executive director Nilesh Lal

Dialogue Fiji executive director Nilesh Lal says for far too long, Fiji has struggled with an over-powerful executive arm that often exerts undue influence over key state institutions.

He said this culture, inherited from the previous government and instituted by the 2013 constitution, “has persisted and continues to pose a threat to the independence of institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law”.

Lal said this as he welcomed what he termed “the adherence to constitutionalism and the rule of law” demonstrated in the conclusion of the Tribunal appointed to review allegations of misbehaviour against Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Pryde.

“The reinstatement of Mr Christopher Pryde, despite his apparent lack of favour with the current political leadership, is a significant victory for constitutionalism and institutional independence in Fiji. It demonstrates the critical importance of adhering to due process and respecting the recommendations of independent tribunals, even when the outcomes are politically inconvenient.”

Dialogue Fiji also welcomed the Tribunal’s recommendations regarding the need for clear and transparent policies for handling complaints against judicial and quasi-judicial officers.

“Strong, independent institutions are the cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

Fijians deserve a judiciary and prosecution body that operate without fear or favour, where justice is not just done but is seen to be done.

This case sets an important precedent, reminding us all that political preferences must never override constitutional principles.”