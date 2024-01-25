Development rooted in strong local partnerships: Biman

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The government believes that all developments should be done from and within the communities.

This way it will enable the government to have stable relationships with community members.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad made this remarks during the signing of a contract between Mataqali Nabukebuke and the Aboriginal Carbon Foundation of Australia in Namosi village yesterday.

Prasad says that if the development is not led locally it is not at all a development.

“One of the things that the government very strongly believes in and we have demonstrated that within the year is our resolve to work with the private sector, NGOs, with the communities and we feel that working with community groups is very effective because many of you in the community particularly our elders, you understand the local situation, you have the wisdom, you have the knowledge to define development in a way that is led locally.”

Prasad adds that this brings the whole point that community-led initiatives can be very effective and will be able to bring in people together.