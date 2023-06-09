Decentralize health services says FCOSS

The Fiji Council of Social Services has recommended decentralizing health services and harnessing the power of community volunteerism as immediate solutions to address the declining state of the country’s healthcare sector.

This is part of FCOSS’s submission for the 2023-2024 national budget.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says that maintaining health infrastructure and combating the exodus of healthcare professional’s present significant challenges.

“If we strengthen the decentralized systems of community health workers, if we are able to then support their efforts through the suggestions for health centers, because we know that there are already health centers out there in communities, but they are not well maintained.”

Catanasiga says a community outreach program aimed at cleaning and renovating the Colonial War Memorial Hospital should also be done.