Cunningham fire causes $280,000 in damages

The cost of damages of the three houses that got burned down in Cunningham on Saturday is estimated to be around $280,000.

The National Fire Authority says one of the houses sustained 80 percent structural damage, another 90, and one of the houses was fully damaged.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it was disheartening when people continued to lose their homes to fires, even when the Authority was stepping up its fire safety awareness and prevention campaigns around the country.

Sowane says this fire comes at a time when children are preparing to go back to school next week and in a densely populated area such as an informal settlement where houses are built very close to each other.

He says the spacing between homes in informal settlements is without any standards, which is why fire spreads easily and very quickly to adjacent homes.

Sowane adds that fortunately, no lives were lost during the incident.

He says homeowners and occupants should start practicing fire safety precautions in and around their homes.

This includes doing simple things such as storing flammable items and liquids in a safe space, placing lit mosquito coils on non-flammable surfaces, and putting out lit candles before going to bed.

Such actions can prevent unwanted fires.

Sowane adds investigators will start work soon to look into the circumstances surrounding the fire.