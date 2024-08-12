Legislation to tackle scams in the pipeline

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be working closely with Fiji to formulate legislation to tackle scams including imposing severe penalties for individuals involved in scamming people.

UNDP Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Altangerel believes that such measures will serve as a strong deterrent for those intending to defraud individuals of their hard-earned income.

Speaking on FBC TV’s program “Your Voice,” Altangerel stresses that scams should be regarded as a serious crime due to their devastating impact on the livelihoods of affected individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

The UNDP Resident Representative says that when formulating legislation to combat scams, the severity of punishment is a crucial component that needs to be clearly outlined.

“If millions and millions of dollars are being lost to scammers and entire livelihoods are being destroyed then those really should be treated commensurately.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has admitted that there are gaps in the current legislation, which the government plans to address soon.

“The awareness is one strategy; the other is to look at the legislation and also policies that are required. One thing I can certainly say is the legislation as it currently stands is probably not robust enough and with the help of the UN agencies we will actually get to that point within probably the cause of this year.”

Meanwhile, the UNDP has partnered with the government and the Consumer Council of Fiji for the country’s first-ever National Scams Awareness Week, scheduled for later this month.