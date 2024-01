Suva court [File Photo]

The trial for the man who allegedly murdered his father in Manoca, Nausori, in 2022 will begin in March.

47-year-old Armogam Goundar appeared in the Suva High Court this morning charged with a count of murder.

It’s alleged that Goundar committed the offense while being under the influence of alcohol.

He then later took his father to the hospital.

The trial will begin on March 4th.