Plea date set for Saneem and former AG

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem are expected to take their plea on consolidated charges in March.

In this matter, Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain, while serving as Supervisor of Elections between 1st June 2022 and 31st July 2022.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

The state has filed and served the consolidated charges and the agreed bundle of documents for the duo and the defense has stated that they will need time go over the charges.



The defense also asked if both Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem could be excused from the next court sitting due to other legal commitments which was granted by the Magistrate Court.

The matter for pre-trial conference will also be set on the 10th of March.

A tentative trial date has been set from 26th to 30th of May this year.