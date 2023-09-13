Court allows former AG to travel out of Fiji

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum outside court today (right).

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been allowed to travel to Singapore and Australia.

Sayed-Khaiyum who is charged with one count of abuse of office was granted bail on 2nd May this year and one of his bail conditions was a stop departure order limiting his ability to travel outside Fiji.

He had filed an application seeking leave to be allowed to travel to Singapore for medical review and then to Australia for a client conference.

State Counsel Elizabeth Rice had objected to application stating that there is an inherent risk that the accused may not return.



However, Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer Devanesh Sharma had stated that his client is not at flight risk and that he will return to Fiji as his spouse, children and extended family resides in Fiji and his law firm operated out of Nadi.

Magistrate Jeremaia Savou says Sayed-Khaiyum has a family, business, and financial interest in Fiji which will require him to return.

He states there are sufficient reasons to vary his bail condition to allow him to travel out of Fiji.



The Magistrate has allowed the application and ordered for his passport to be released to the former AG and for it be returned to the Criminal Registry on or before October 26.

The stop departure order issued on May2 is to be temporarily lifted and to be reinstated on 26th October.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s reporting condition for this month has been waived however, he is required to re-commence signing at the Namaka Police Station from October.