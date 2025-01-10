Alleged sword attacker released on bail

[File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court has granted bail to a man who allegedly struck another person with a sword in Waireba in Nadi in December last year.

Isaac Lesianawai appeared in the Lautoka High Court earlier this week charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of damaging property, and one count of theft.

It’s alleged that Lesianawai and others went to the residence of Viliame Finau in Nadi and assaulted the victim by striking him twice on his waist with a sword.

Lesianawai also allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle, his home, and properties.

Information gathered is that the accused person is allegedly after unpaid debt related to drugs worth $30,000.

Meanwhile, Lesianawai is also among those charged with the million-dollar drug case found in Nadi last year.

The man was bailed, as there was not sufficient evidence against the accused in this new matter.