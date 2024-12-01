Alleged robbers plead for expedited bail process

Leone Lesumailepanoni (left) and Sosiveta Raura

The two men who allegedly robbed Alison Supermarket in Laucala Beach earlier this month have pleaded with the court to expedite their bail process.

Leone Lesumailepanoni and Sosiveta Raura were produced in court this morning, charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

A video of the two and another individual was widely circulated where they were seen entering the supermarket with a cane knife before committing the alleged crime.

Their case was stood down last week after Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu recused himself due to a conflict of interest, as he knew one of the accused persons.

This morning, Raura informed the court they are ready to file for a bail application as they need to be with their families.

Raura pleaded with the court to expedite the process; however, Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull, who now presides over the matter, told them that due process would need to be followed.

Lesumailepanoni informed the court that he will be engaging Legal Aid assistance while Raura stated that his family is making arrangements for private counsel for him.

Justice Bull informed the state to file all information and disclosures before the 27th of this month.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of next month before Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.