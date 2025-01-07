Council issues alert on flood-damaged products

The Consumer Council has issued a strong warning to traders and consumers in light of the recent flooding and the ongoing adverse weather conditions affecting parts of Fiji.

With communities already dealing with floodwaters, the Council is urging consumers to remain vigilant when making purchases particularly for food and essential goods.

This follows past instances where traders attempted to sell flood-damaged products, posing serious health risks and violating the Food Safety Act of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil has outlined the risks associated with the sale of goods contaminated by floodwaters.

She said that such practices are not only unethical but also illegal.

Shandil is calling on traders to dispose of any compromised goods responsibly rather than attempting to sell them at discounted prices.

Consumers are advised to inspect all purchases carefully especially perishable items like flour, rice, dhal and fresh produce.

Goods with damaged or swollen packaging, expired dates or any visible signs of contamination should be avoided.

Shandil said that frozen items should be inspected for discoloration, unusual odors or excessive ice build-up.

She warned that selling compromised frozen goods due to power outages is a direct violation of safety regulations.

Alongside concerns about flood-damaged goods, the Council has also warned against price gouging, where traders inflate prices for essentials such as candles, batteries and non-perishable foods during times of crisis.

This exploitative practice is prohibited under the FCCC Act and those caught engaging in it can face legal action.

Shandil urged Fijians to document instances of inflated pricing by keeping receipts or taking photographs and to report these to the Council for investigation.