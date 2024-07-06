Consumer Council warns public about Melbourne Works

Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji is alerting the public regarding the unscrupulous business practices of Melbourne Works, a joinery company based in Moala Street, Samabula.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says since 2019, they’ve registered 114 complaints against the company, amounting to nearly half a million dollars in monetary value.

She adds complaints against Melbourne Works highlight a consistent pattern of consumer exploitation and unethical business conduct.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says many customers have reported paying deposits or full amounts for services such as kitchen cabinets, granite tops, renovations, and other joinery works, only to find that Melbourne Works fails to complete the work or deliver the products.

She states that even in instances where Melbourne Works does complete the job, the quality of work is often substandard and does not meet the promised specifications.

Shandil says calls and communications are frequently ignored, leaving customers without recourse.

She also states that in cases where Melbourne Works fails to complete the work, they have consistently refused to refund the money paid by customers, further aggravating their distress.

She is advising consumers to conduct thorough research and seek recommendations before engaging any service providers.