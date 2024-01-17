Consultation on casino operations underway

The Fiji Council of Churches is currently conducting a public consultation with David Group and interfaith organizations on casino operations in Fiji.

According to the Chairman of the FCOC, Peter Loy Chong, the consultation consists of an interfaith organization that aims to get different views on casino operations in Fiji.

David Group consultant Sandeep Singh states that the Methodist Church Standing Committee had already deliberated on their visit to Macau and made a recommendation on the issue.

The consultation is still ongoing at the Holiday Inn in Suva.