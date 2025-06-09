Constitutional review underway

[File Photo]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has confirmed that the government has commenced a review of the Constitution.

Opening the 2026 Parliament session, he described the Constitution as a living document that must evolve with the aspirations of the people.

“As our supreme law, it must be a living document. It must evolve and reflect the aspirations, the values, and the realities of its people.”

The President assured that the review process will be transparent and consultative.

“The Constitution Amendment Bill, like all other bills, will be made public and undergo an extensive consultation process with robust public debate and input before it is tabled.”

He says the review will be guided by democratic constitutionalism, good governance, and respect for the rule of law, with the national interest at its core.

