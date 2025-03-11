Commission utilizes $6.3m of its allocated budget

The Legal Aid Commission has utilized $6.3m out of its 2024/2025 budget allocation.

While contributing to the debate on the Consolidated Review Report of the Legal Aid Commission 2018 to 2023 Annual Reports Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the commission was allocated $11 million.

Professor Prasad says he understands the committee’s recommendation with respect to the disparity in pay.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Commission’s legal and principal legal officer is paid less by two percent when compared to the office of the Attorney General and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions principal and legal officers.

However he adds that the Commission’s senior legal officer is paid more by four percent when compared to those with the Attorney General and the DPP’s office.

He adds that the discussion in parliament allows them to see and put the services that Legal Aid Commission provides in the context and in the context of the budget and in the services that they provide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.