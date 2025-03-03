COI report on Malimali delayed by six weeks

[File Photo]

The completion of the report regarding the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali has been extended by an additional six weeks.

Following a lengthy nine-week proceeding, Senior Barrister Janet Mason stated that more time is needed to finalize the official report for President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The report is now expected to be tabled on April 13.

Mason stated that with 35 witnesses and the extensive proceedings, a significant amount of time will be required for report writing.

Although the extension comes with additional costs, Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis stressed that both he and Mason have significantly reduced their payment for this work.

“Ms. Mason and I have made a massive cut; doing this in another country, I would have been paid a lot more, but I’m committed to Fiji. I was a judge here 30 years ago, and we are dedicated to the country and its proper governance,”

Mason also confirmed that Prime Minister Rabuka had not responded to their previous email requesting a meeting to discuss the recent actions of Malimali, where she sent an email objecting to a former FICAC officer accessing documents.

She stated the Commission’s main concern is ensuring that witnesses are not subjected to any form of intimidation or interference, especially as Malimali is set to resume work after her leave.

While the report itself will not be made public, the Commission has reassured that they will find a way to communicate the findings of the report.

