COI bars Seruiratu from speaking

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu addressing the media after appearing before COI

The Commission of Inquiry has barred Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu from discussing ongoing proceedings concerning the appointment of Barbara Malimali.

This is in relation to Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Speaking briefly to the media earlier, Seruiratu confirmed he had been directed not to release any information, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

The investigation is centred on determining whether Malimali’s appointment adhered to established legal processes and upheld the principles of integrity, fairness and transparency.

Questions have been raised about whether due process was followed in her selection.



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

At this hour, the Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga will appear before the Commission.