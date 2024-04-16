COC to deal with all complaints accordingly

Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says all complaints against constitutional office holders will be dealt with by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Rabuka says in recent weeks, complaints against constitutional office holders have been in the limelight.

Rabuka says the officers will be given the opportunity to respond before the commission makes any further decisions in accordance with the 2013 Constitution.

He says he expects an update on these issues at the COC meeting on April 29th.

The COC Chair says he will then update the parliament and the people of Fiji on the work of the Commission.