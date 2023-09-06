Club makes stride towards clean energy

The Cagimaiwai Women’s Club on Kavewa Island in Macuata is making great progress with renewable energy by using biogas from organic waste for cooking.

The project was officially launched by Mereseini Rakuita from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.

Rakuita says this initiative helps women avoid the risks of traditional open-fire cooking methods.

“Biogas stoves provide a cleaner, safer and more efficient alternative … liberating women from the burden of wood collection and allowing them to pursue other livelihood endeavors.”

Rakuita believes this is a big change for rural women as it’s not just a new technology but also a way to help with climate change.

The project can also help women make money by selling biogas by-products as fertilizer.

Rakuita thinks it will benefit not only women but the whole community by making them stronger in the fight against climate change.

The United Nations Development Programme funded the project.