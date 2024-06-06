New climate readiness program to be launched in Fiji

Habitat for Humanity Fiji will be launching the new climate readiness program to turn the tide on shelter resilience this month.

The program will be launched in partnership with Habitat for Humanity New Zealand and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

It aims to enhance household and community resilience by improving water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and housing through locally-led workshops.

Group Chief Executive, Alan Thorp says alongside their local partners, Habitat is looking forward to implementing its climate program in Fiji and Samoa so Pacific communities are able to adapt now, not react later.

The US National Science Foundation reports that despite contributing just 0.03% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the small island states of the Pacific are confronting the brunt of climate change impacts.

To prepare for climate-induced risks, Habitat’s programme upskills community participants in identifying hazards in their environment and supports them in planning and developing projects to minimise these risks.

The programme also builds financial literacy to enable communities to manage resources to improve their housing and shelter.

NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs has committed NZD $1.3 billion in climate finance for 2022–2025, of which Habitat New Zealand has been awarded NZD $1.94 million for an initial two-year programme.