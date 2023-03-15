Ministry continues to support vulnerable communities

[File Photo]

Minister for Waterways Vatimi Rayalu said they continue to roll out projects to build climate-resilient communities.

He says Waterways Division officers are on the ground to identify vulnerable communities that need this the most.

Rayalu says they also have people coming to the ministry to raise their concerns in regards to this.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we have offices, waterways, and officers all over the country because they are divided by geographical regions. So this is where the reports come through to us at headquarters on the communities to assist with this project.”



Minister for Waterways Vatimi Rayalu.

Rayalu says they also need to consider funding for these projects.