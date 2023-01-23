CID questions former AG

Former Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiayz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Surend Sami confirms that Sayed-Khaiyum went to the CID HQ in the last hour.

FBC News understands this is in relation to a complaint filed by Minister for Rural Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka on 22nd December last year.

In his complain Ditoka alleges that Sayed-Khaiyum incited racial hatred and violence in view of his public statements during a press conference in Suva last year.

A border alert was issued against him following the complaint.

Sayed-Khaiyum arrived in the country on January 19th.