Chinese Ambassador backs Fiji rice expansion

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, believes Fiji has so many lands that are underutilized and can be used for rice cultivation.

He says that Fiji’s agricultural potential, particularly for rice farming, can play a key role in enhancing the nation’s food security.

Ambassador Jian says despite having vast areas of land suitable for rice cultivation, Fiji continues to rely heavily on rice imports.

He believes that with the right support and investment, local rice production could be significantly increased, reducing dependency on foreign imports.

“If you plant rice, you can have three harvests a year. And you don’t have to import rice. You are an exporter. And there should be a food transformation for Fijian friends because our Fijian friends have so much dalo and cassava, which is full of starch. Right, there should be a food transformation by planting rice.”

Ambassador Jian also stresses the importance of leveraging natural resources to ensure long-term food security and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the Pacific Island nation.

He adds that by developing this sector, Fiji not only has the chance to boost its local economy but also contribute to regional food security efforts in the face of global supply chain disruptions.

