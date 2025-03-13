China to enhance climate support

China will continue to be a reliable partner and offer crucial assistance without political conditions despite global uncertainties.

This was highlighted by Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, during a press conference in Suva today.

He also states that Fiji is set to receive increased support from China in tackling climate change, with new funding and collaborative initiatives on the way.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China’s commitment to supporting the development and revitalization of Pacific Island countries, addressing climate change, and fostering unity and self-reliance will not change. Our commitment to help Pacific Island countries will not change.”

Ambassador Jian adds that China’s collaboration with Fiji is part of a broader strategy to contribute to the global green transition.

He states that China is focused on providing affordable renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines, to developing nations to help them meet their climate goals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.