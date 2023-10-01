China remains as Fiji’s key partner: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka during the Fiji-Chinese celebration of China’s 74th Independence Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival in Suva today.

China remains a key partner in helping Fiji address global challenges.

These were the words of Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka during the Fiji-Chinese celebration of China’s 74th Independence Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival in Suva today.

Gavoka reaffirmed the Coalition government’s commitment to the Fiji-China bilateral relations.

“Today’s evolving global environment calls for renewed partnership and solidarity in wrestling challenges. The People’s Republic of China remains a key partner to Fiji in achieving our Sustainable Development aspirations and addressing the challenges of our time.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, commended the Fiji Chinese Association for demonstrating such fine virtues as diligence, resilience, and kindness.

Jian thanked them for extending a strong friendship bridge between China and Fiji in the face of challenges posed by cyclones, earthquakes and diseases.

The Ambassador encourages the Chinese diaspora here to continue to develop their economic influences to support the Fijian economy.