China denies claims of cyberattack on PIF

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji has labelled a story on ABC News about claims of Chinese state hackers’ attack on the Pacific Islands Forum as a purely made-up story.

ABC News reported that the Australian government had sent expert teams to Fiji this year to help the Pacific’s top regional body after its network was infiltrated by Chinese state-backed hackers.

It further claims that the cyberattack on the PIF Secretariat in Suva was first detected in February this year, although the hackers likely gained access well before that.

The report also claims that the cyber breach detected was extensive and the group behind the hack was intent on gathering information about the Secretariat and its operations.

It claims that hackers also wanted to gather information on the Secretariat’s communications with PIF member nations.

In its response, the Chinese Embassy says the claims have no basis at all.

It says China firmly opposes the practice of politicizing cybersecurity issues, accusing other countries without evidence, and wantonly associating cyberattacks with the government of any country.

The Embassy says China rejects the use of information and communications technology to jeopardize critical infrastructure, steal important data of other countries, or conduct activities that undermine their national security and public interests.

We are trying to get a comment from the PIF Secretariat.