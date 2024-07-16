Child drug use a concern

Drug-Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu says the consumption of methamphetamine and heroin among children has grown out of proportion, raising serious concerns for the community.

Volatabu states that the situation has reached alarming proportions, emphasizing the recent case of a 10-year-old child discovered injecting methamphetamine.

She says it is distressing to witness children being exposed to such harmful substances at such young ages.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just one drug they’re doing, they’re doing other drugs here. Marijuana, crystal meth, really huge numbers of crystal meth. Heroin, inhalants, sniffing of glue, it’s just grown out of proportion.”

Volatabu says there is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat drug abuse among the youth.

Drug-Free World Fiji’s founder says they have provided counselling to the 10-year-old child.

She adds that they are also conducting awareness sessions for the younger generation on the effects of drug abuse.