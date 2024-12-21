Chew defends Fiji Police against corruption claims

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew [Source: Fiji Police Force]

The Fiji Police Force has strongly denied claims of widespread corruption within its ranks.

This is following recent media reports and commentaries questioning its integrity.

In a statement released today, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew stated that the actions of a few rogue officers should not tarnish the entire institution.

He said that the Force as a whole was not corrupt and while there may be individuals who have violated their ethics and the law, these actions are not reflective of the institution’s standards.

The Acting Commissioner made it clear that the Force has been transparent and committed to investigating any claims of misconduct, working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure accountability.

Chew called on the public to report credible information, urging anyone with solid evidence of corruption to come forward.

He pointed out that rumours and unfounded accusations based on hearsay do not contribute to resolving the issue at hand.

The Acting Commissioner also expressed his support for the vast majority of police officers who diligently uphold their duties, stating that they should not be judged based on the actions of a few bad actors.

He also pointed out the need to protect and uphold the integrity of the Fiji Police Force with officers standing united in their commitment to professionalism and ethical conduct.