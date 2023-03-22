Celebrity chef wants more local produce

Celebrity chef Matt Moran [right]

Celebrity chef Matt Moran believes that resorts and hotels in Fiji should definitely include a lot of locally grown produce in their dishes.

Moran, who is Australia’s most celebrated chef and restaurateur, introduced a signature 3-course dinner menu with paired wines at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort last night.

The former Master Chef Australia judge says the culinary journey is highlighted by local Fijian produce and ingredients, which should be tapped into more regularly.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think when you have Fiji being in the Pacific and obviously the climate, it’s great to grow produce, that’s not a question. Farming might be a little bit harder when it comes to livestock, but it’s always been pretty well known for tropical fruits.”



Celebrity chef Matt Moran [right]

Moran also brought in three of his chefs to explore Fijian delicacies so they could include them on a menu back home in Australia.

He last came to Fiji 28 years ago as a visitor and had always planned to return.

The special dinner that was held last night saw around 80 people attend this world-class experience.