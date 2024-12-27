Shoppers stock up in Labasa

The Labasa River level remains normal and the town is currently buzzing with shoppers and businesses operating as normal.

However, FBC News can report that some people out shopping are getting food stock and getting batteries and water for the weekend in preparation for any weather changes.

People are also closely monitoring the situation, especially residents in flood-prone areas like Naodamu, Namara, Nacula, and Nailawa.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood warning for all low-lying flash-flood-prone areas and areas adjacent to major rivers and small streams of Fiji.

An active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to affect the group until Monday.