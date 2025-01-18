Bulitavu prepares for global climate talks

With one year remaining in the current term, newly appointed Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, has outlined plans for the Ministry as it prepares for global climate talks, especially COP30.

Bulitavu emphasized the significance of the Ministry’s new independence.

Looking ahead Bulitavu highlighted the Ministry’s key goals, particularly the focus on securing climate finance.

“Our main function is to get that climate finances and once that climate finances come in through the various funding, they then will be translated through the conditions of those donors to the implementers who will be executing those projects.”



Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Minister outlined how climate finance would be channeled into various sectors through collaborations with other Ministries.

In addition, Bulitavu addressed the ongoing issue of dredging and the importance of working closely with the Ministry of Local Government.

As Fiji prepares for COP30, Bulitavu’s vision for the Ministry is focused on securing critical resources and ensuring that projects aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate change are effectively carried out to meet the needs of the population.