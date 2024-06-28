WAF to be corporatized

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad made a big announcement in Parliament today about plans to corporatize the Water Authority of Fiji.

Prasad says this is expected to be carried out in the next six months.

He states that even though WAF is classified as a “commercial statutory authority” its operations is anything but commercial as WAFs income is not sustainable to meet it operational needs.

The Minister revealed that WAF’s poor funding model meant that it solely depended on the Government for the money it needed and Government could only give WAF whatever it can afford from year to year for much of the last 10 years.

Prasad announced an allocation of $259.4 million for the Water Authority of Fiji, $354.8 million for the Fiji Roads Authority, and the Public Works department will receive $8 million.

He says that the government is committed in constructing, improving and maintaining water infrastructure across the country.

“So Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government is focused on getting this right, so that our future water and wastewater needs are assured and that investors, businesses and homeowners are assured that this basic need is consistently and efficiently met.”

Prasad says that WAF receives about one-tenth of the income it needs to operate and invest sustainably.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji in a statement this afternoon has welcomed the announcements of the corporatisation.

WAF Chair Savenaca Seniloli states they look forward to working with the Government in establishing a financially viable and autonomous water body.

Seniloli acknowledged that with increased funding comes increased accountability to deliver WAF services properly.

In the new fiscal year $123.6 million is for operational grant and $135.8 million for capital grant to improve the nation’s water distribution network and wastewater management systems.