Bua youths efforts commended

The relocation of Cogea village in Wainunu, Bua Province

The Bua Urban Youth Network, particularly the Wainunu and Cogea Youth Councils, have been instrumental in mobilizing support for the relocation of Cogea village in Wainunu, Bua Province.

Fiji Council for Social Services Director Vani Catanasiga while speaking at the Red Cross Y-Adapt celebration says this project highlights the power of youth in climate action.

Catanasiga says the village faces increasing threats from floods, necessitating urgent action to protect its residents.

The youth-led initiative has garnered international attention, with partners in Germany stepping forward after reading one of the youth’s public statements.

“This project highlights the power of youth in climate action. We must create spaces for young people to lead, to integrate their ideas with traditional knowledge, and to connect them with experienced elders.”

Catanasiga says the project has since involved the Pacific Islands Association of NGOs and other regional bodies to support Cogea’s relocation efforts.

She adds the Wainunu Youth Council persistently sought assistance, knocking on the doors of organizations like FCOSS to secure aid for their community, which had been overlooked during the formal recovery response after the last disaster.

The initiative serves as a powerful example of how local communities can take charge of their future while awaiting formal government action.