BSP partnership bridges Fiji’s financial divide

The Bank of the South Pacific has signed a banking services agreement with the Ministry of Finance and Post Fiji Ltd in an effort to expand its reach, particularly to unbanked areas.

BSP General Manager Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer Rajeshwar Singh says this tripartite partnership, which began in 2013, has been a key driver of financial inclusion and accessibility across the country.

He says that this collaboration began in 2013 with the Fijian Government and Post Fiji to ensure that all Fijians, no matter where they live, have access to essential banking services.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds that they have focused on bringing financial inclusion to underserved rural communities, where geographical barriers often limit access to the tools needed for economic participation.

The BSP general manager of corporate services and Chief Financial Officer states this agreement reflects their continued pledge to improve financial access for Fijians in rural and remote areas.

Singh emphasizes that financial inclusion is not a privilege but a right, ensuring that every Fijian can participate in the nation’s economy, whether through savings, loans, or day-to-day transactions.

He also says that one of the most significant outcomes of this continued partnership is the commitment to bridge the geographical divide.

Connecting rural Fiji to the formal financial system has always been a challenge, but Singh adds that through collaboration with the stakeholders, over 90% of rural transactions are now conducted on digital platforms.