Bound by the law, inquiry continues

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commission Barbara Malimali

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commission Barbara Malimali yesterday afternoon stated that she was bound by the law not to share anything regarding the Commission of Inquiry with anyone.

She made these comments when she was approached by the media while exiting the Commission of Inquiry yesterday afternoon.

The COI was established to inquire into the validity of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as FICAC commissioner.

She states that all the witnesses, including her, were reminded to be mindful of the information that they disclosed.

“We’ve just, we’ve just been reminded by the comissioner that we should not be speaking to the media or to even to our family members about what’s happening, so I am not allowed to speak. I mean no disrespect to the members of the media and to members of the public who are interested in what’s happening, but I am bound by law not to speak, and I hope everyone can understand that.”

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Aston-Lewis says that the first week of the inquiry has been quite smooth and efficient.

He adds that the individuals who have been called to giv evidence have been cooperative, and he has commended the councils that are assisting in the inquiry.

“I must comment and commend the Council for assisting the Commission, because a lot of these matters go well depending on the Council. A judge is really sitting there listening, weighing up, but it really depends on the barristers and how good they are.”

The COI saw former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Supervisor of Election Ana Mataicewa take the stand yesterday.

The COI will also be sitting today as well at the old parliament complex in Veiuto, Suva.