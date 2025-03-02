Boreholes to boost clean water access

[File Photo: Minister Filimoni Vosarogo]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has been allocated $5 million for the construction of 1,700 boreholes across Fiji.

This project is aimed at improving water access for rural communities.

The initiative, which spans this financial year, is a response to the pressing need for sustainable water sources in both urban and remote areas.

At the launch of a new borehole in Saivou, Ra, Minister Filimoni Vosarogo outlined the importance of this project in securing long-term water sustainability.

With 1,700 boreholes planned, Vosarogo states that 750 will be placed in Viti Levu, 500 in Vanua Levu, and 250 on maritime islands, targeting places where access to reliable water sources remains a challenge.

“This is a significant challenge, as our teams have spent weeks in forests identifying sustainable water sources to assist communities. Some boreholes may only function for a few weeks, so it is essential that we identify those that are sustainable.”

Vosarogo acknowledged the effort and expertise of the Ministry’s workers, who are tasked with locating and testing water sources to ensure their sustainability.

The process, he noted, is complex and requires meticulous monitoring to guarantee that the water supplied meets the needs of local communities.

This shared responsibility, according to Vosarogo will help sustain the project’s long-term impact and ensure continued access to clean water.

The new borehole in Saivou is set to benefit over 150 villagers and surrounding villages.

This development is a part of the broader strategy to address water security across the country and improve the living conditions of Fiji’s most vulnerable populations.

