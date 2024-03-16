Body found, separate search underway

The body of the 42-year-old man who was swept away by strong currents while swimming after a drifting fiberglass boat in Navutu waters in Lautoka on Thursday has been recovered.

Police say the search team found the victim’s body about 300 meters from the dock.

It says a post-mortem examination will be conducted as the investigation continues.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, search efforts are continuing for a 28-year-old victim of an alleged drowning incident in Nadi.

It’s believed the man was swept away by strong currents while swimming in Sonaisali in Nadi.

The victim was allegedly swimming with two others when he was swept away towards the open seas.