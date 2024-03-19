Body found floating near Varale Reef, Police seek identification

A body of a man was found floating in waters off the Varale Reef between Lautoka and Naviti Island yesterday.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the body.

Police say the victim’s body was found by a group of divers from Lautoka, and recovered by officers from WATERPol and Crime Scene Investigators.

The victim, a male i-taukei, has a tapa design tattoo on his elbow and was wearing a brown t-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Center on 9905457.