Boat to assist students in Yasawa schools

[Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro reiterates the government’s commitment to providing safe transportation of students in maritime communities to and from school.

Radrodro stressed this while handing over a fiberglass boat and engine to the Bukama Village School and Gaunavou Primary School in Yasawa.

The Minister says this assistance is an investment in the future of our country, and the Ministry has seen the student attendance improve as well.

The Education Minister also stressed the importance of taking care of all school assets so that they can be used by more students in the future.