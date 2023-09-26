Bhim calls for reservation of seats for women

[R- L] Seema Sharma - PS Ministry of Local Government, Vishal Chauhan - Office of the Solicitor General, Mesake Dawai - Acting Manager Legal - FEO

There needs to be some reservation for women seats during the Municipal Elections.

This was suggested by FNU Lecturer Mosmi Bhim during the Local Government Municipal Elections consultations in Suva yesterday.

Bhim says there is only nine percent of women representation in parliament which is one of the lowest in the world.

She believes it is about time we change this perspective.



[FNU Lecturer Mosmi Bhim]

“We all know that the reason women are not standing in elections is because they bear the disproportionally high rate of care responsibilities in the house and it is for those reason women are not coming forward to stand in elections.”

Former Acting Commissioner of Elections Ashok Bal Govind says the local government should not only give priority to residents.



[Former Acting Commissioner of Elections Ashok Bal Govind]

“It’s very important to look at that and what other representations are allowed because we had this in the early 90s or the late 90s when we did the first elections.”

There are recommendations as part of the Local Government Act of 1972 review to reduce the voters age from 21 to 18 and the voter has to reside within the ward boundary or within the municipality for three months.

The consultations will continue in Lami this afternoon.