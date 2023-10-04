Bangladesh takes interest in Fiji's development

Bangladesh has expressed its interest in exploring, being involved, and expanding its presence in Fiji’s development initiatives.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Fiji, M. Allama Siddiki, paid a courtesy visit to Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh.

The Employment Minister acknowledged Bangladesh’s involvement in allowing its workers to be engaged in Fiji’s workforce.

Singh reiterated the government’s sincere gratitude for the assistance and support provided in the past years through the engagement of Bangladeshi workers in Fiji’s industries and their contribution to Fiji’s economy.

Both parties have agreed to strengthen their bilateral cooperation through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on manpower cooperation to address shortages of skills in Fiji’s labour market.