Bala slams delays in local elections

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa (left) and Opposition parliamentarian Praveen Bala (right)

Opposition parliamentarian Praveen Bala has criticized the coalition government for “its poorly conceived plans to hold Local Government elections.”

He said despite the fast-approaching timeline, there was “no visible preparation in place.”

Bala said “the lack of action undermines the credibility of the proposed elections and signals yet another instance of the coalition government’s inability to deliver on its poorly thought-out promises effectively.”

“Local Government elections require logistical coordination, public education, and clear guidelines for participation.

“I express grave concerns over the decision to only allow registered political parties or independents to contest local government elections, which have historically provided apolitical and community-focused representation.

“This is an assault on democracy. Local elections are about grassroots representation, not national political agendas.

“The decision alienates communities seeking local, independent representation.”

Concerned citizens on social media platforms, however, have raised the issue of the FijiFirst Government’s inability to hold Local Government elections in the eight years they were in power from 2014 to 2022.

In the wake of the general election in 2014, Bala, the then newly appointed Local Government Minister, had said his immediate task was to see that municipal council elections would take place around the country.

In January 2017, when probed by the media he said the legislation was being reviewed and the FijiFirst Government was progressing towards holding local government elections.

In February2018, during the Local Government Forum in Suva, when asked once again, Bala said processes had to be followed and cited a review of the Local Government Act as the reason why municipal council elections had not been held.

Speaking in Parliament in September this year, current Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa said conducting Local Government elections in Fiji was challenging because of its complex socio-political landscape, diverse ethnic makeup and historical contexts.

He said the elections required substantial efforts to educate and mobilise voters while ensuring compliance with electoral laws and fostering political stability in a fragile democratic environment.

Nalumisa said municipal elections would be held in the 2025-2026 financial year.

He said the date would be confirmed upon consultation with the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission.