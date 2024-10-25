Ba man charged for alleged scam

The Police MPaisa Task force has charged a 27-year-old man residing in Moto, Ba for obtaining financial advantage by deception and for allegedly possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The alleged incident occurred between July last year and September last month.

It is alleged that the accused used multiple Facebook accounts to post items for sale, and received approximately $1,400 for the items deposited in his bank account and via multiple mobile money transfer accounts registered under his name.

The man has been charged with six counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrate Court today.