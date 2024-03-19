Aviation Policy under review

[Source: Ministry of Tourism & Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, through the Department of Civil Aviation, hosted a roundtable discussion with aviation and tourism stakeholders to review Fiji’s Aviation Policy.

This policy, endorsed by Cabinet in 2006, focuses on sustaining Fiji’s aviation industry economically.

The aim of the review is to ensure Fiji adapts to global aviation trends while protecting national interests and promoting socio-economic development.

Representatives from various sectors, including Fiji Airways, Fiji Airports, and tourism associations were part of the discussion.

Amendments to the policy will be proposed to Cabinet after further consultations.